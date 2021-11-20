Santa’s Saxes will be performing from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and every Saturday after until Dec. 18 in the centre of Langley City. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Yuletide tunes eminate from downtown Langley this afternoon

2 hours each Saturday ‘til Christmas, a trio called Santa’s Saxes will be performing in McBurney Plaza

Yuletide tunes are being offered up Saturdays through until Christmas in downtown Langley City, and it starts this afternoon.

Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) presents Santa’s Saxes for the next five weekends.

It’s a “vibrant” saxophone trio who will be performing Christmas music in styles ranging from brass chorales to lively jazz versions, said DLBA executive director Teri James.

The group will be performing in McBurney Plaza between 2 and 4 p.m. each Saturday, starting today (Nov. 20) through to Saturday, Dec. 18.

“Enjoy the sight of the City’s finest sax players all dressed up in tuxedoes, with special Christmas flair,” James said.

“The clever harmonies and jolly visuals deliver a performance that will grace any Christmas occasion.”

McBurney Plaza offers an amphitheatre for people to relax and watch. It’s located in the 20500-block of Fraser Highway, in the centre of the one-way.




