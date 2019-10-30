New Democrats want ballot recount in Port Moody–Coquitlam

NDP candidate says she lost to her Conservative rival by just 153 votes

The New Democratic Party has asked for a judicial recount in the British Columbia riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam.

NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo’s application for a recount to the B.C. Supreme Court says she lost to Conservative Nelly Shin by just 153 votes.

The application for the judicial recount says there were 516 rejected ballots in the electoral district during the federal election, an usually high number.

Zarrillo’s application says there is strong evidence of a counting error in one poll and more than 250 unaccounted ballots.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says there was a big difference from the final count on election night and after some special ballots were opened.

He says those differences were enough that a judicial review was warranted.

The Canadian Press

