(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New Democrats want ballot recount in Port Moody–Coquitlam

NDP candidate says she lost to her Conservative rival by just 153 votes

The New Democratic Party has asked for a judicial recount in the British Columbia riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam.

NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo’s application for a recount to the B.C. Supreme Court says she lost to Conservative Nelly Shin by just 153 votes.

The application for the judicial recount says there were 516 rejected ballots in the electoral district during the federal election, an usually high number.

Zarrillo’s application says there is strong evidence of a counting error in one poll and more than 250 unaccounted ballots.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says there was a big difference from the final count on election night and after some special ballots were opened.

READ MORE: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

He says those differences were enough that a judicial review was warranted.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Just Posted

Zoo’s week of Halloween includes a lions and tiger show

The Greater Vancouver Zoo

Langley RCMP recommend charges after driver flees from traffic stop

The suspect allegedly drove off even after a spike belt was used

Zoo awarded for its restoration of the Salmon River

The zoo was recognized in collaboration on the project with LEPS and Person Ecological

WATCH: The price was right for one Aldergrove man

Daryl Pastro takes home $72,317 in prizes, including a new car, to share with family

Langley marijuana grower slows expansion

Increased costs and production line teething problems cited by Zenabis

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

B.C. company files patent for Invisibility Cloak

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Most Read