FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks next to the Watermark sculpture along the St. John River in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday August 15, 2019. He will have the campaign stage mostly to himself Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 as he reveals the bulk of his party’s re-election platform. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Trudeau to reveal bulk of Liberal campaign platform Sunday in Ontario

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today as he reveals the bulk of his party’s re-election platform.

He has a mid-day event scheduled at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, where he’s promising to reveal what the Liberals call “a real plan for the middle class.”

The Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats have spent much of the three-week-old campaign fighting over who will do more for average Canadians’ incomes, expenses and debts.

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer is off the campaign trail today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending a sixth straight day in B.C., with a town hall meeting in the Vancouver suburb of Surrey on his campaign agenda.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is making an announcement on artificial intelligence and automation in Vancouver, and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is appearing at what’s billed as a discussion of free speech with an American YouTube personality.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

Just Posted

Forgotten lottery ticket was worth $250,000

Several months after buying a ticket, Langley couple finally checked to see if it was a winner

One man dead after shooting in Surrey at Clayton-area gas station

Police surround a Mercedes SUV in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Vancouver Giants lose 6-2 to Blazers

Road record for Langley-based team now sits at 2-1

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Undefeated, every time

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

City worker dead after accident in Vancouver

The RCMP and WorkSafeBC are also probing the incident.

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

VIDEO: Truck on fire in Surrey causing traffic delays over Port Mann

Highway 1 backed up as fire crews tackle the fire

Most Read