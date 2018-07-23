5 to start your day

The mercury’s rising on B.C.’s south coast, a man extradited from Korea on murder charges and more

1. Heat wave hits B.C.’s south coast

Summer is in full swing in B.C. as a heat wave gets ready to descend on the province’s south coast. See more >

2. Man arrested in Maple Ridge in connection with Victoria-area murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier. See more >

Joseph Gauthier. (Facebook)

3. Man charged in 2006 Burnaby murder extradited to Canada from South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Burnaby. See more >

4. Coroner to hold inquest into Abbotsford death of RCMP spokesperson

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre had been a 22-year veteran of the RCMP, and had been its spokesperson immediately following the high-profile death of Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport. See more >

Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in 2013. (Black Press files)

5. Cloverdale’s cancer fundraising country concert surpasses the mark

Organizers confirmed Sunday night that Gone Country – Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000. See more >

Langley equestrian vaulter dominates at BC Games

Danae Moore takes home four gold medals, winning every individual event

2018 Aldergrove Fair photo gallery

Good times from pony rides and petting zoo to free MainStage concerts

VIDEO – UPDATED: Cloverdale’s cancer fundraising country concert surpasses the mark

Organizers confirmed Sunday night that Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

TWU-as-Team-Canada wins three in Brazil

Spartans are representing Canada in the inaugural FISU America Games

VIDEO: Granfondo gets underway in Langley

Organizers issue hot weather warning to participants in cycling event

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

Two hornet-stung hikers rescued near Buntzen Lake

The pair had to be long-lined out by a helicopter

Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Environment Canada’s forecast for the next week in the southern Interior does not inspire confidence, with temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting over 40 kilometres per hour.

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

Trump tweeted late on Sunday that hostile threats from Iran could bring dire consequences.

