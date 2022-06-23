Sts’ailes athlete, former Whitecap Terry Felix wins Indspire Award

Terry Felix started for the Vancouver Whitecaps after signing with them in 1981. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)
Terry Felix (second from the left, front row)spent much of his career as a coach after a knee injury ended his playing days when he was 24 years old. (Contributed Photo/Terry Felix)
B.C. Soccer Hall of Famer and proud Sts'ailes athlete Terry Felix recently received the Indspire Award, among the highest honours the Canadian Indigenous community can bestow. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)
Terry Felix played for the Canadian National soccer team as well as the Canadian Olympic team. He remains the only Indigenous athlete to do so. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)

A stellar Sts’ailes First Nation athlete, Olympian and retired Vancouver Whitecap has been recognized with one of the highest honours the nationwide Indigenous community can bestow.

Terry Felix was recently recognized as an Indspire Award Laureate in the sports department. The Indspire Awards recognize Indigenous professionals and youth who demonstrate outstanding success in their fields and as acting as a role model for Indigenous youth, fostering cultural pride and self-esteem.

Felix was the first Indigenous athlete in North America to play professional soccer when he signed on with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 1981.

“We weren’t allowed to play in white tournaments, but there was one tournament in Chilliwack that allowed us to enter, and we played all the best teams,” Felix recalled in a video preceding the Indspire Awards broadcast on June 19. “A Whitecaps scout was at the tournament, so he came up to me and my dad and said ‘Well, Terry, come to Vancouver and try out for the youth team.’”

He remains the only Indigenous person to play for both the Canadian Olympic Team in May 1983 and the Canadian National team in June 1983, starting for both teams and the Whitecaps when he was only 23 years old. His career was tragically cut short after a serious knee injury while training with the Canadian Olympic Team.

After his career as a player ended, Felix became heavily involved in First Nations soccer and coached for 38 years. His legacy of teaching, coaching and mentorship earned him a place in the B.C. Hall of Fame Indigenous Sports Gallery in 2018 and an induction into the B.C. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2020.

“What you’ve achieved and accomplished in your lifetime is truly amazing,” said Peter Felix, Terry’s son, in a video message. “I’m proud of you.”

Back home, Felix served on the Sts’ailes council for 14 years and has been counseling federal inmates for the past 14 years.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizFirst NationsHarrison Hot Springssoccer

Previous story
Progress Pride Flag pole vandalized at Delta City hall
Next story
B.C. records slight drop in COVID hospitalizations, new admissions on the decline

Just Posted

The U20 women’s 100m qualifiers took place on Thursday at the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley-born track athlete returns home to race at Bell Canadian National championships

Langley school trustee Shelley Coburn is running for Langley City council this October and stepping down after eight years on the school board. (Shelley Coburn/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trustee Coburn plans to run for Langley City council seat

Uplands Elementary School student Lyla Babcock raised $77.50 for BC SPCA. She sold handmade pillows at her school's entrepreneurship market. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
School marketplace has young Langley student dreaming up ways to help animals

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley teen’s sliced finger leads to lawsuit against school district