VIDEO: A B.C. community is banding together to save ‘Cupcake,’ an orphaned baby seal

A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)
Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)
‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)

A baby harbour seal named “Cupcake” is getting a whole new life.

Cupcake is now at Vancouver Aquarium after being rescued, stranded by their dead mother on a log floe near Moses Marina on Harrison Lake this past weekend. It’s unclear how long the pup had been on its own, but the mother had been dead for some time and the pup was looking very thin, according to local witnesses.

Locals quickly put a plan of action in place, calling in Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue, making sure a boat was available and ensuring no one got too close to the pup to scare it away.

The Observer has reached out to the Vancouver Aquarium for more information on Cupcake’s condition.

If you see a marine mammal in distress, stay back, keep other people and pets away and call the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325 (SEAL).

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
