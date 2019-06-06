VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

The Abbotsford home located at 35347 Eagle Summit Drive is one of nine grand prize packages for the Hometown Heroes Lottery fundraiser. (Submitted)

The Hometown Heroes Lottery sweepstakes are officially on, and one of the grand prize options is a home atop Abbotsford’s Eagle Mountain.

The show home, located at 35347 Eagle Summit Drive, was built by Abbotsford company Palermo Homes.

The local builders have constructed houses all over Eagle Mountain and throughout the Fraser Valley, but it’s the first time they have been involved with the Hometown Heroes Lottery event.

The four bedroom, four bathroom house spans 4,557 square feet, and was recently listed at $1.699 million. The home was completed in 2018.

The property is one of nine options for grand prize winners of the lottery. It also includes $500,000 in cash, over $85,000 in furniture and accessories and a 2019 BMW X5 xDrive 40i.

Anyone interested can check out the property daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other grand prize options include homes in South Surrey, Vancouver, Kelowna, Lake Country, Vancouver Island, Cultus Lake or a cash prize of $2.1 million.

Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases raise funds for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians. Funds drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services. Funds also support Burn Fund programs including the annual Burn Camp for young burn survivors.

Tickets can be purchased online at heroeslottery.com, by phone, 604-648-4376, or 1-866-597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs, at Vancouver General Hospital, or at the grand prize show homes in South Surrey and Abbotsford starting on April 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Ticket sales for the event run until July 11.

For more information on the event, visit heroeslottery.com.

Video by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News