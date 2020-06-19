Nursing students from the University of the Fraser Valley have pledged on camera to fight against racism in their roles as nurses in the community. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Student nurses at UFV film commitment to fight racism in health care

Nursing students create film to show support for those who are discriminated against

Nursing students and faculty at the University of the Fraser Valley have stepped up to speak against racism and discrimination.

They have created two videos, posted on YouTube and an Instagram account, of statements from students, teachers and administrators in the nursing department. The project was headed by third year UFV nursing student Claire Gibson, with the help of one of her professors, Catherine Smith.

Each video (see below) is just over five minutes long, and include multiple candid selfie-style videos of promises and commitments to speak and act against racism in the health care system.

“It was very genuine,” Gibson says of the videos. Once she put the call out to her nursing student friends, they were happy to send her back videos. Each one is different, and all are heartfelt.

“Nobody hesitated. Everyone wants to advocate, and everyone is very passionate and motivated,” Gibson says. “I think that will be beneficial in the hospital.”

Each video has received hundreds of views on the Instagram account Student Nurses for Global Nursing.

“I’m so glad that UFV has show that we stand together,” she said, and those commenting on the posts have said the same. “This is just purely motivated by what’s going on today. We’re all in this together, and we really wanted to show support for each other.”

READ MORE: Nurses acknowledged with new scholarship at UFV

READ MORE: UFV student nurses offering respite to frontline nurses, care aides

Here is the student video:

Here is the faculty video:

