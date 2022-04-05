Rick Lof

September 16, 1971 – April 5, 2022
In Loving Memory ~
It’s been 20 years now…
Our hearts still ache with sadness And tears still freely flow
What it meant to lose you
No one will ever know
We miss your kind and helpful ways Your teasing and your smile
What we would give to hug you And talk with you awhile
We love and miss you Rick…
~ The Lof Family
Obituary

