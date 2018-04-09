LETTER: Aldergrove hockey parents lend support to Humboldt hockey families

Parents unanimously decided to donate their team fund balance instead of taking it as a refund

Editor,

I wanted to bring to your attention the action being taken by the parent group from this past season’s Aldergrove Midget A2 team upon hearing of the tragic loss experienced by the Humboldt Broncos this past weekend.

The parents unanimously decided to donate their team fund balance, rounding it up to $500, instead of taking it for themselves as a refund.

As parents of similarly aged hockey players and having spent hours on a bus ourselves this past season the loss experienced in Saskatchewan is all too close to home for all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with those families and we can’t help but be grateful: there but for the grace of God go we.

Sincerely,

Teresa O’Callaghan, on behalf of the Aldergrove Midget A2 parents and players