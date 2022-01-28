Life and style with Erin Hicks

– Words by Lia Crowe Photography by Darren Hull

The definition of good style to Erin is never trying to be someone else, knowing yourself and letting your own personality shine through in your style.

“My mother has always had amazing style,” Erin says. “She always looks great, no matter what’s she’s doing. She’s had a big influence on my style over the years. She taught me to look after myself, take pride in how I look and not to ‘save’ clothes for special occasions—wear what you want and feel great every day.”

Asked what’s the best lesson she’s learned in the last five years, Erin says, “It’s to look after yourself. Being a mom of three busy kids can be all-consuming and draining, so you have to make time to take care of yourself, always.”

Fashion & Beauty

Currently coveting: Dior Vibe sneakers.

Favourite pair of shoes: My chunky-sole CHANEL boots.

All-time favourite piece: In winter, I love my SENTALER coat.

Favourite day-bag: I alternate between my large CHANEL flap, CHANEL wallet on a chain (easiest and most versatile), and Louis Vuitton tote.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Canadian jewellery designer Kim Smiley.

Fashion obsession: Shoes.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Purses.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: A good quality coat is a must.

Moisturizer: Molton Brown Serene Coco and Sandalwood.

Scent: Byredo Mojave Ghost.

Must-have hair product: Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast.

Beauty secret: Lots of water and quality skin care products.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: More of a lasting impression—Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985, wearing an off-the-shoulder blue velvet Victor Edelstein dress and pearl choker necklace. Truly memorable!

Favourite fashion designer or brand:CHANEL and Dior.

Era of time that inspires your style: Modern.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Currently into Checkmate Winery’s Little Pawn Chardonnay and Duckhorn Cab Sav.

Favourite flower: Vintage roses and peonies.

Favourite city to visit: Paris.

Favourite App: Instagram.

Favourite place in the whole world: Home with my family.

Reading Material

What you read online for style:Instagram.

Fave print magazine: Vogue.

Fave style blog: WeWoreWhat by Danielle Bernstein and Inthefrow by Victoria Magrath.

Coffee table book/photography book: Born to Ice by Paul Nicklen.

Last great read: The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan.

Book currently reading: The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion