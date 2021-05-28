Sue Boschman. Lia Crowe photography

Life and style with Sue Boschman

Co-founder of Lakehouse Home Store talks fashion, beauty and reading material

  • May. 28, 2021 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and Photography by Lia Crowe

Sue describes her style as classic, elegant and timeless, but not fussy! She’s passionate about fitness, lives by the motto “go with your gut” and is not afraid of hard work.

Growing up in different small towns in Saskatchewan as the daughter of an RCMP officer and a teacher, and moving every year, Sue learned how to adapt to new living spaces.

“Every time we moved meant I had to figure out how to make my worldly possessions work in our new home. I was known to be up late in the evening making things look ‘just right.’ A bit of a perfectionist streak, some might say.”

Asked what aspect of her work she enjoys the most, Sue says, “I love the people I get to work with every day. It has been a bit of a long road, but I feel incredibly lucky with my Lakehouse team.”

And what’s the best life lesson she has learned recently?

“[The moral of] the tortoise and the hare. Slow down. Be true to yourself even if everyone else around you is on hyper speed.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Andreza at Bia Boro.

Favourite artist or piece of art: Most of the art we own is from Canadian artists. The one we bought on our first anniversary by Don Li-Leger called “You still make me feel brand new” is still my favourite 25 years later.

Era of time that inspires your style: I would have to say the ’70s. Love the music, the vibe.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Ex Nihilo 2018 Pinot Noir Reserve.

Favourite flower: Tulip—spring is my favourite time of the year.

Favourite restaurant: Many! RauDZwaterfront wines kelowna

(sitting at the bar with a fresh fruit cocktail), Waterfront Wines, BNA.

Favourite city to visit: New York.

Favourite place in the whole world: Maui. Kihei in particular. Love our old hotel on the beach—The Hale Pau Hana.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Walks with our dog, talking about our day with family while making dinner at home, remembering to focus on the good that happened in the day, not the negatives.

Reading Material

Fave print magazine: Canadian House + Home, Architectural Digest and Elle Décor.

Fave style blog: Lisa Sherry is my new obsession.

Coffee table book/photography book: Elephants in Heaven by Joachim Schmeisser.

Last great read: 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey. It’s a heavy read. Try the teen version…it will do the trick!

Book currently reading: The past five years have been extremely busy, so time for a good book is hard to come by. However, I always have time for a good cookbook. I’m anxiously awaiting the new Whitewater Cooks Together Again by Shelley Adams.

Favourite book of all time: An easy read but The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein.

Fashion & Beauty

All-time favourite piece: Jeans!

Favourite pair of shoes: My New Balance running shoes.

Favourite work tool: My MacBook.

Moisturizer: Eminence Organic Skin Care.

Scent: Le Labo.

Must have hair product: Davines (get it at Orah Spa + Salon).

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionHome decorLifestyleStyle

Previous story
When Cold Is Hot

Just Posted

In adition to literacy programs, technology support, specialist assessment, and other projects, the Langley School District Foundation has food programs to tackle student hunger. (Langley School District Foundation)
Executive director retires from Langley’s public school foundation

Susan Cairns has been with the charity since it was started

Alder Inn was demolished last November. (Aldergrove Star files)
LETTER: A future for the former Alder Inn site

‘There are countless organizations that could be well served by the Township retaining ownership’

When Cascades Casino in Langley City, seen here on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 was shut down because of the coronavirus, it was a big hit to the municipal economy. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley casino could be back open on July 1

Cascades Casino has been shuttered since mid-March last year

Township of Langley civic facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Bogus phone survey impersonates Langley Township

The calls may be a scam aimed at getting personal information

Only skaters, coaches and three volunteers were permitted inside the arena during taping of competition in mid-April. Ally Cox(left to right) Clairesse Friesen, Caity Nash, Maya Towstyka, Irena Lin, Annaliese Beckmann, Hannah Li were among the 20 local participants. (Langley Skating Club/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Skaters nervous, even at virtual regionals

Langley Skating Club participated in their first competition since COVID

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Live Well Exercise Clinic CEO Sara Hodson and Trevor Linden’s Club 16 partner Carl Ulmer co-chair the BC Fitness Industry Council. (Contributed photo)
B.C. restart plan brings new hope to fitness industry, business leader says

Sara Hodson notes group fitness has jumped 600 per cent in U.K.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing inside Vancouver’s courthouse

Police say the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

....
Tabletop Tiddies flashes onto B.C. podcast scene with Dungeons and Dragons-themed show

Role-playing game actual play podcast features talent from Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Surrey and PoCo

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

Friends of missing Spuzzum woman say the body found is not April Parisian

Most Read