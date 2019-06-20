Porsches will gather at Porsche Centre Langley this Saturday for the 3rd annual Porsche Rally to Whistler, in suport of volunteer firefighters.

Porsche drivers start charity drive in Langley

Sportscars take luxury route to Whistler for firefighters

Porsche owners and their sportscars from across Canada and the U.S. will gather at Porsche Centre Langley, 6016 Collection Dr., to start the third annual Porsche Rally charity drive to Whistler on Saturday, June 22, from 8 to 10 a.m.

The rally is geared towards raising funds for volunteer firefighters.

Marc Ouayoun, president of Porsche Canada, will join this year’s rally.

“We’re delighted to once again invite the international Porsche community to our Langley dealership to kick off this popular annual charity event,” said Adam Ma, General Sales Manager of Porsche Centre Langley. “We’re extending the invitation to the public to drop by to see the sights and sounds of this magnificent gathering of luxury sportscars.”

The Porsche Rally is organized by Luxury Alliance Group, the same organization that puts on the Diamond Rally and Luxury & Super Car Weekend and is designed to bring the Porsche community from the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver together to network and celebrate their passion for Porsche while raising funds for the Pemberton Firefighters Association.

The rally will culminate in Whistler with a group dinner at the Four Seasons Resort Whistler.

Invited Porsche models include 911 GTS, 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera, 911 R, 911 Turbo S, 911 Turbo, 918, Porsche Carrera GT, GT2, GT2 RS, GT3 RS, GT3, GT4, Boxster Spyder, Carrera 4, Singer, RWB and RUF. Proceeds from the Porsche Rally will support the Pemberton Firefighters.

Register at www.porscherally.com.

