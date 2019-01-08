Young farmers to share knowledge

SUBMITTED: Saturday kicks off with a workshop from 1-6 p.m. at Willoughby Hall with Ben Hartman.

Young Agrarians (YA) is hosting a Winter Mixer in partnership with the Langley Small Farm Network on the January 19-20 weekend in Langley.

Whether you’re a brand new farmer or have a few seasons in your pocket, YA has crafted a fantastic program of farming workshops and networking opportunities for this year’s Metro Vancouver Winter Mixer.

A partnership with FarmFolk CityFolk Society, Young Agrarians (YA) is a “farmer2farmer” network that has grown across Canada, which offers programs and services. YA coordinates an ongoing educational event series, from farm tours and potlucks to two-day new farmer ‘mixers’.

Since 2012, the network has hosted 209 events, with over 9200 participants. YA also offers a business mentorship program, and works to support new farmers to access land.

Saturday kicks off with a workshop from 1-6 p.m. at Willoughby Hall with the legendary Ben Hartman, author of The Lean Farm book, titled “Market Gardening with Lean: Earn a Comfortable Living with Less Waste and Work”. Ben has inspired thousands of farmers to increase efficiency and profitability on their farms, and he’s coming to Langley to share his knowledge.

Saturday evening from 6-9 p.m. YA will share a potluck meal, stories, and celebrate our local farming community with farmer slideshows. Family and friends are welcome to attend and bring a dish to share.

On Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mount Krumpit Farm and Zaklan Heritage Farm will offer free animal and vegetable workshops on their farms. Participants will stop for a potluck lunch at Fraser Valley Cider Co.

The Young Agrarians Winter Mixer’s range of sessions will appeal to everybody with an interest in growing food, including farmers, homesteaders and gardeners.

“Come winter, I always look forward to the Young Agrarians’ Mixer. After a busy season I find they’re a great way to reconnect with other farmers and food growers, and to feel re-inspired. They are very informative, fun, and a great way to keep up to date on farming education during the off season,” said Robin Hunt, Big Rock Ranch.

This event was made possible by Vancity and Langley Environmental Partners Society.

Visit the website to find more information and register at: youngagrarians.org/metrovanmixer2019

-By Michalina Hunter

