Langley Township to celebrate Canada’s birthday virtually

Canada Day will be different in the Township of Langley this year, but the celebration will still be bursting with fun things to see and do and filled with community and national pride.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds cannot gather as normal at events in Fort Langley and Willoughby.

Instead, everyone can take part in free, family-oriented entertainment and festivities from the comfort of their own homes on Wednesday, July 1, at tol.ca/canadaday.

The Township is launching the virtual hub and hosting an online celebration so that residents can stay connected on Canada’s birthday while remaining safely physically distant.

The Township’s Virtual Canada Day 2020 will feature on demand videos of local performers, online workshops and activities, and an official ceremony including the singing of O Canada.

Access is free and guests are encouraged to explore and enjoy as much as they would like, all day long.

Mayor Jack Froese said in these unprecedented times, everything is being done differently here in the Township of Langley and around the world.

“While we are all doing our part to curb the spread by remaining physically distant and avoiding public gatherings, our spirits have not been diminished,” Froese said. “We have so much to be grateful for here in Canada, and on July 1, we are going to show our pride and love for our community and our nation while keeping safe and healthy,”

Entertainers who had been scheduled to perform at the Willoughby Community Park amphitheatre and outside the Langley Centennial Museum in Fort Langley on Canada Day are submitting videos so that their music, magic, and entertainment can be enjoyed by all.

Featured performers include Penny Pom Pom, Norine Braun, Norden the Magician, Mike Battie, and the Langley Ukulele Ensemble.

READ MORE: Langley City’s Community Day will go virtual

Virtual workshops on juggling, face painting, and gymnastics will be presented, and instructional videos and resources will be provided from Science World, the Langley Centennial Museum, and the BC Farm Museum.

A behind the scenes tour with a zookeeper will be given by the Greater Vancouver Zoo, and Fraser Valley Regional Library will offer information on story time, its summer reading club, and e-resources.

At 7:00pm, the Township’s official Canada Day ceremony will be held with Master of Ceremonies Chris Penner, featuring greetings from local elected officials, special guests, the national anthem, and a performance by three-time Juno Award-winning blues legend Jim Byrnes.

Township of Langley residents can get a head start on the festivities by showing off their Canadian and community spirit as part of the ‘Show Your Spirit’ online contest, where they are encouraged to be creative and enter to win amazing prizes.

“We hope you visit tol.ca/canadaday to experience the Township’s Virtual Canada Day 2020 and celebrate what it means to live in this exceptional country,” Froese added.

