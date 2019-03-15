$9.8-million Aldergrove property to become 76-townhouse complex

The 7.4 acre property to be developed is west of 267 Street and behind the Aldergrove Athletic Park.

A 7.4-acre property referred to as “Lot 2” on 264 Street in Aldergrove was sold for nearly $10 million to the Hayer Builders Group this month.

The vacant parcel of land – adjacent to Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) property and west of 267 Street behind the Aldergrove Athletic Park – was first listed by the Varing Marking Group for $9.8-million.

“I don’t think Aldergrove has ever seen the type of architecture that these guys do,” said realtor Joe Varing of Abbotsford-based Varing Marketing Group, with Glenayre Realty Company Ltd.

The former owner — another developer — decided to sell the property instead of investing in its redevelopment, according to Varing.

The new owners plan to build upwards of 76 modern townhouse units on the property, which is designated for single- and multi-family residential development.

The Surrey-based Hayer Builders Group plan to build five double-garage town homes (each estimated at 1,900 square-feet), 27 town homes and four single-family building lots.

“It is a very sought after location in Aldergrove,” Varing said. “The demand far exceeds the number of units they’re going to produce.”

The property is within walking distance of some of Aldergrove’s premier amenities, including the Athletic Park, the newly-constructed ACUCC, Betty Gilbert Middle School and Aldergrove Community Secondary School.

“Aldergrove will be surprised to see this development once it’s finished,” Varing concluded.

There is no set completion date for the townhouse development on 264 Street.

 

