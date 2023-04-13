The 54th annual Nifty Fifties event took place at the Langley Curling Centre on Monday, April 3. (Tracy Boyd/Langley Advance Times)

54th annual Nifty Fifties curling event a hit in Langley

36 teams and 144 curlers played at the Langley Curling Centre on Monday, April 3

Nifty Fifties women’s bonspiel welcomed 36 teams and 144 curlers for the 54th annual competition at the Langley Curling Centre on Monday, April 3.

The annual event is for curlers 50 years of age, as of Dec. 31 of the previous year, and members of Curl BC at the time.

The goal of the event is to bring together women curlers, over the age of 50, from all over B.C.

Gaby Olson, event organizer who has been curling since she was 18 years old, said the event was a huge success.

“It was good exposure for our curling club,” Olson said.

The bonspiel travels each year to clubs around the Lower Mainland, Interior and Kootneys, and Vancouver Island. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been hosted on the Lower Mainland the last two years. Olson said she hopes next year it can be hosted on Vancouver Island.

“Everyone had a really good time, we had a lot of fun, and they partied it up,” said Robyn Parkes, manager at the curling centre.

Olson explained that the events are a lot of work and it’s all done by volunteers.

“It’s a lot of work. We had four people on the committee, and each of our teams helped out on the day of. In the curling world, everybody volunteers,” she noted.

Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward gave a welcoming speech to the 36 teams.

“It’s all about camaraderie. The sport itself, it’s a night or two out, and you can be as competitive as you want,” Olson said.

The inaugural Nifty Fifty was held in 1968, when 125 women curlers from throughout British Columbia participated in a senior women’s bonspiel at the Royal City Curling Club.

The name, Provincial Nifty Fifty Bonspiel was selected in 1973.

