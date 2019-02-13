Aldergrove fire false alarm: ‘just smoke from the crematorium’

Reports of a structure fire at Station Road and Fraser Highway were called in Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of structure fire at Station Road and Fraser Highway in Aldergrove were called in to Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services Wednesday shortly after 12 p.m.

“It was just smoke coming from the crematorium,” chatter from the Station House Pub employees revealed, corroborated by a reluctant Abbotsford Fire and Safety Department dispatcher (who asked to remain anonymous).

The fire was downgraded and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service units were sent back to the hall after seeing there was no blaze.

“It’s not uncommon,” said Bruce Ferguson, the Deputy Fire Chief of the Langley Township, noting that many similar calls have been made reporting heavy smoke from near the intersection.

Just-Cremation, a crematorium at 275a Street but visible from Station road, received no notice of the smoke plumes.

There was no confirmation from the crematory manager as to whether the smoke was from their building or if it was, whether it was a result of their regular cremation schedule.

“We do have a crematorium,” said Just-Cremation manager Andre, “but we’re all good here.”