WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Chris Wejr — principal of Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary since August — composed a special snow day message for students at home.

The video parodies the slow ballad Home by Michael Buble, but instead of ‘I want to go home’ in the first chorus Mr. Wejr sings:

“Another snow day, was announced today. Two days in a row, you need to stay home.”

The idea for the song reportedly came to Wejr whilst working alongside the school’s Vice Principal Mark Touzeau Monday — the first day the Township announced district-wide school closures due to snow.

“Lots of principals sent out a snow day message. I thought I could too. It began as a joke between me and Mr. Touzeau though,” Wejr remarked.

After trekking into the school building for the second day in a row without the lively chatter of students, he decided to make the video himself.

The principal is pictured walking around empty cloakrooms and staring longingly out classroom windows. There is even a slow rolling montage of him playing various indoor games and in the snow with just his dog for company.

As for the vocals, “they sounded a lot better in my head,” the principal said, laughing. “I really only ever sing in the shower.”

Wejr has worked as a principle in the Lower Mainland for nearly 10 years. Though, before he was ever a principal at Shortreed Elementary Wejr was first a parent of the school with his twin daughters enrolled.

“There was a sense of real community here. I saw how the staff works together, and how the parents participate… with such a strong focus on reading and self-regulation, I knew I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.

Principals are moved every few years in the school district, according to Wejr. He jumped at the opportunity to be able to contribute locally.

Wejr heads up an initiative with other employees on staff to try and foster a public and private culture of optimism and fun at the school.

“We want to give our community a window into what goes on,” he said.

“As a school, the staff and I really try to have fun whether we’re gathering together, planking outside or joking with the kids. It’s a healthier environment for everyone.”

It is not known whether the snow will clear before Wednesday morning’s scheduled classes.