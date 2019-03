Reports of a structure fire brought units from Langley Township fire department to the scene.

Reports of a structure fire just before 5 p.m. on Sunday – on a farm near the intersection of 264 Street and 16 Avenue –brought multiple units from Langley Township fire department to the scene.

READ MORE: Crews fighting 250 hectare wildfire near Kamploops

Locals reported traffic on 264 Street was slowed for less than a half-hour after the initial report.

– More to come