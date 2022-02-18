A crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the intersection of 203rd Street and Fraser Highway. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

First responders lavish 4-year-old crash victim with presents

Fender bender draws police and fire to Langley City intersection, causes traffic delays

A four-year-old girl, traumatized by a car crash, was offered treats and plushies by emergency responders Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m., at the intersection of 203rd Street and Fraser Highway, involving a black Mercedes and a white Kia.

Two RCMP cruisers and two fire truckers were on scene.

Minutes after the collision, the mother said her four-year-old daughter was “doing fine.”

“We both [parties involved in the crash] have different opinions on what happened,” she added.

Mounties were on scene collecting information from both parties.

The flow of traffic at the intersection was disrupted while rescuers cleaned up from the crash.

No one appeared to be hurt.

An emergency responder from Langley City fire department offered a four-year-old girl a plushy. Other responders offered her treats and toys, too. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

