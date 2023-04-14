Langley Animal Protection Society welcomes families for Easter egg hunt

Kids could egg hunt this Easter at Langley Animal Protection Society’s 2nd annual Easter event.

The event was by donation, and kids could hunt eggs in the trails behind the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, have their faces painted, eat cotton candy, and meet the Easter bunny.

It was LAPS 2nd annual Easter event, hosted in partnership with Caprice & Kylene Real Estate Team and mortgage consultant Chris Parsons.

Jenn Shroeder, director of philanthropy and communications at LAPS, said it was exciting to host the Easer egg event.

“People can come down for the activities and check out some adoptable animals at the same time,” Shroeder said.

Caprice and Kylene Shannon were providing free face painting.

“We’re so excited to be at LAPS raising money for all the animals that are in need, and happy that everyone braved the weather to come out and have some fun with us,” Caprice said.

LAPS volunteers were also onsite accepting cash, food, collar, and leash donations for the animals.

The event started at 12 and parking was full by 1 p.m. despite the rain.

