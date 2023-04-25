Langley music school invites public to final performance in concert series

Rose Gellert String Quartet wraps up the season on Friday, May 5

LCMS string quartet members from left to right: Will Chen, Ben Goheen, Peter Ing, and Llowyn Ball. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is inviting the public for the final performance of the ‘Transcending Genres’ concert series performed by the school’s own Rose Gellert String Quartet.

On Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., the quartet will take the stage for the third and final time to conclude this concert season with Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3 in F Major, composed in 1946.

Established in 2016, the Rose Gellert String Quartet is the ensemble-in-residence at LCMS, and is comprised of violinists Llowyn Ball and Will Chen, cellist Ben Goheen, and violist Peter Ing.

“Part of the goal of the quartet is to provide musical outreach to the community. So, getting to play with these three guys is wonderful, but it’s also the opportunity to share this music,” violinist Ball said.

Ball regularly performs with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver New Music, and Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra. After studying at the UBC School of Music, he completed his masters degree in violin performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He is the newest member of the Rose Gellert String Quartet having joined three years ago.

Violinist Chen has performed across Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom as a soloist and chamber musician with the rising group Mainzer Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra. He holds a bachelor of music from the University of Victoria, and a masters degree from Hochschule fur Musik Mainz, Germany.

Cellist and conductor Goheen has performed in symphonies across the Lower Mainland including BC Chamber Orchestra, Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra, and Canada West Chamber Orchestra. He’s performed solo and in small chamber ensembles, and is the conductor of the Surrey Symphony Society’s Intermediate Strings. Goheen holds a masters degree in cello performance from the University of British Columbia.

Toronto-born Vancouver resident Ing freelances with various orchestras in the Lower Mainland and Thompson-Okanagan region. Since completing his masters degree at UBC, he has performed in music festivals across North America and Europe including Kent Blossom Music Festival, Colorado String Quartet Festival, the Casalmaggiore International Music Festival in Italy.

“Playing challenging and compelling repertoire at a high level with three of the best musicians I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with is professionally, and spiritually, rewarding,” Ball shared.

In addition to seasonal concerts, the Rose Gellert String Quartet teach in the music school’s program and perform at seniors homes.

“That’s the other real privilege is getting to share this with the community. Part of the reason for the quartet to exist is to foster the next generation of chamber musicians and bring music into the community.”

Tickets for the final ‘Transcending Genres’ concert are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for LCMS students.

People who want to attend the concert can book online at https://langleymusic.com/rose-gellert-may6/.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 St.

