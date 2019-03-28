Aldergrove’s newest Starbucks location – 2631 Fraser Highway – opened its doors to the public today. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s Fraser Highway Starbucks is now open

Subway is planned for the right-sided addition of the store.

Aldergrove’s newest Starbucks location – 2631 Fraser Highway – opened its doors to the public at 4 a.m. today.

As proposed by Converge Construction Ltd., the Seattle-based coffee location was ready just in time for spring.

Its interior includes ambient lighting, couches and an open storefront with shelving units for showcased products.

Two businesses will eventually inhabit the commercial building, though only Starbucks is now ready for customers.

Subway will inhabit the right-sided addition of the store. It is slated to open at a later date.

The building on the busy highway formerly operated as a Subway well into the 2000’s.

 

The Starbucks team “partners” gathered for a picture on their first day of business. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Its interior includes ambient lighting, matching couches and an open storefront with shelving units for showcased products. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove's Fraser Highway Starbucks is now open

