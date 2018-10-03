Aldergrove Kodiaks can’t shake dry spell

The drought continues for the Aldergrove Kodiaks, with a 1-6 battering at the hands of the Delta Ice Hawks Tuesday night at Ladner Leisure Centre.

With only two wins in ten games the Kodiaks are stalled near the bottom of the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference.

The game was scoreless in the first period, but the Kodiaks’ sole second period goal was sandwiched by five for the Ice Hawks, with two of those scored on the power play. The Ice Hawks scored another power play goal in the third for the 6-1 result.

Aldergrove’s sole goal was scored by Tyler Cannon, assisted by Nate Castonguay and Michael Sande.

The Kodiaks were unable to net a goal in five power plays, while the Ice Hawks’ Jonathan Rees Jr. scored all three of their power play goals for the game’s first star. The Kodiaks killed five of the Ice Hawks’ power plays.

Chad Cromar, formerly with the Ridge Meadows Flames, played the full 60 minutes in goal for the Kodiaks.

The Ice Hawks outshot the Kodiaks 29-25 that night.

Th Kodiaks host the Port Moody Panthers at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre tonight (Oct. 3) at 7:15 p.m. and then travel to Centennial Arena Saturday to play the White Rock Whalers.