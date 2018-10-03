Aldergrove Kodiaks can’t shake dry spell

Only 2 wins in 10 games for Aldergrove’s Junior B hockey team

The drought continues for the Aldergrove Kodiaks, with a 1-6 battering at the hands of the Delta Ice Hawks Tuesday night at Ladner Leisure Centre.

With only two wins in ten games the Kodiaks are stalled near the bottom of the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference.

The game was scoreless in the first period, but the Kodiaks’ sole second period goal was sandwiched by five for the Ice Hawks, with two of those scored on the power play. The Ice Hawks scored another power play goal in the third for the 6-1 result.

Aldergrove’s sole goal was scored by Tyler Cannon, assisted by Nate Castonguay and Michael Sande.

The Kodiaks were unable to net a goal in five power plays, while the Ice Hawks’ Jonathan Rees Jr. scored all three of their power play goals for the game’s first star. The Kodiaks killed five of the Ice Hawks’ power plays.

Chad Cromar, formerly with the Ridge Meadows Flames, played the full 60 minutes in goal for the Kodiaks.

The Ice Hawks outshot the Kodiaks 29-25 that night.

Th Kodiaks host the Port Moody Panthers at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre tonight (Oct. 3) at 7:15 p.m. and then travel to Centennial Arena Saturday to play the White Rock Whalers.

Karate transforms Aldergrove students
55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

Karate transforms Aldergrove students

Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre karate classes teach mental and physical strength

VIDEO: Langley tot cycles to ensure clean water around the globe

Theodore Schacter was one of about 400 who participated in Fort Langley’s Ride for Refuge.

Langley celebration: Kids party in the hay

No need for birthday cake, a few young children mark their milestones with apples and play.

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Beauty of fall

Monthly columnist Pam Erikson speaks to adding stunning colours to a fall garden.

Would-be American refugee claimaint spat on Canadian immigration officer

Ronald Dosson was previously handcuffed and physically removed from the Aldergrove Border Crossing.

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Inspection blitz takes 150 commercial trucks off Lower Mainland roads

The three-day inspection looked at more than 350 vehicles, and less than 40 had no problems

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

B.C. wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

