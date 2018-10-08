KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Aldergrove Kodiaks Clayton Schroeder and Mathieu Melanson played a key role in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat of the White Rock Whalers.

Aldergrove Kodiaks extend win streak

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team takes 4-1 win over White Rock Whalers

The Aldergrove Kodiaks extended a badly-needed win streak to a pair of game with a convincing 4-1 win over the White Rock Whalers on Saturday night.

It was the very first Kodiaks’ game against the new PJHL Junior B club and improved the Kodiaks’ record to eight points for wins in 12 games.

The first period was scoreless and the Whalers notched the first goal of the game midway through the second period.

However, Kodiak Jesse Conroy evened the score half a minute later, and Kodiak Cobe Dean closed the period with a power play goal to make it 2-1 for the Kodiaks going into the third period. Assists came from Clayton Schroeder (2), Mathieu Melanson and Haydn Downing.

Kodiak Davin Padgham scored late in the third, with assist from Schroeder, and Hayden Vetterl notched the empty-netter in the final minute of the game, assisted by Lucas Thompson and Padgham, for the 4-1 win.

The shots on goal were even at 36-36, with Kodiak goalie Dylan Black stopping 35 of the shots on his net. The Whalers were unable to score on their three power plays while the Kodiaks scored on one of five.

The Kodiaks hope to keep the win streak alive when they host the Ridge Meadows Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Giants earn a weekend sweep in Prince George

