KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks forward Conor Byrne (#11) scored on a power play against the Abbotsford Pilots Sept. 26 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Aldergrove Kodiaks’ rally fails to net winner

Aldergrove’s Junior B hockey team falls to visiting Abbotsford Pilots, 2-4

The Aldergrove Kodiaks rallied in the second half of their Wednesday home tilt against the Abbotsford Pilots but failed to net the equalizer.

The 2-4 loss was the Kodiaks’ sixth in eight games, leaving them stuck at four points in their 11th PJHL season.

The Pilots were up 3-0 at 1:22 into the second period but the Kodiaks started a flurry of shots on the Abby net that finally paid off at 5:52 of the third when Clayton Schroeder put it in the pocket, assisted by Cobe Dean.

Then on a five minute power play Kodiak Conor Byrne scored one more, assisted by Hayden Vetterl and Nate Castonguay. The Kodiaks outshot the Pilots 15-6 in the third, for a game total of 32-27, but netminder Keaton Dyck turned the rest of the shots away and when the Kodiaks pulled Michael Lauriente in the final minute the Pilots put it in the Kodiaks net at 19:37.

Lauriente and Schroeder were awarded the game’s second and third stars.

The Kodiaks travel to Richmond to play the Sockeyes tonight (Sept. 27).

 

