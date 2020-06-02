Marie Robinson, president of Langley Senior Ladies Golf club, says members will be adhering to social distancing rules. That includes tapping clubs instead of handshakes to maintain at least six feet of separation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley Senior Ladies Golf is back for the season

The group meets Tuesday mornings at the Langley Golf Centre and all skill levels are welcome

Ladies Senior Golf members are back on the links for another season but the group will have to forego many of the most social aspects of the game.

Typically the group, which meets Tuesday mornings at the Langley Golf Centre. In the past, the members would enjoy two fun tournaments during the season which runs May to September but COVID-19 has meant changes to how the season is structured.

“It’s not organized like we normally do,” explained Eileen Stewart, one of the vice presidents.

[ Story continues below video]

Score cards will be kept to record the season of play in case there can be a banquet or gathering later. The golfers will be following COVID protocols set out by the Langley Golf Centre, including allowing only one person in the pro shop at a time to register, no carts, and no touching the flags.

“You don’t touch anything except your own club and your own ball,” she summed up.

Because of the modified season, the volunteer executive has waived the annual $55 membership fee which goes to cover two luncheons and prizes for the two tournaments. The group will offer what social activities it can as the season progresses and the health experts announce new safety measures.

People must keep their distance on the course but Stewart said that is not hard while golfing and the members can still enjoy spending time with each other. The point of the group is to provide a way for senior women to still get out to golf. Members don’t even have to arrange their partners as the groupings are decided as they show up and register.

“It’s for a fun game,” Stewart said. “We are not worried about how high your handicap is.”

Golf

Marie Robinson is president of Langley Senior Ladies Golf which has resumed play for the season which runs until mid to late September. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

