Come on down and join Aldy on the farm: The Aldergrove Fair is back!

The Aldergrove Fair has been an annual summer fixture in these parts for more than 100 years –since 1912, in fact – and this year it returns in a whole new way!

Running Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29, the whole family is invited! cCome on down and join Aldy at the Farm. Carload tickets are FREE though the generous support of local sponsors.

Although things are a looking a bit different in 2021, there’s still loads of fun to be had.

The BC Farm Museum along with MacInnes Farms will give threshing demonstrations this year, and even show how flour was made in the old days. If you love old engines, don’t miss the exhibit.

Growing forward

It wouldn’t be a country fair without the classic small-town-fair fun of the prize exhibits area. Did you discover your green thumb during the pandemic? Do you grow the best and biggest pumpkins for miles?

Get growing and see if your baking can rise to the occasion. Categories include eggs, baking and canning, crafts, gardening, youth categories … you can even take your best shot and build and enter your mini catapult! Entry forms are available online and are due Aug. 25.

For all you shutterbugs out there, make sure to enter the photo contest, too!

Prizes to be won!

Roll up! Roll up! A whole new way to do things

As with many events this summer, things will look a wee bit different at the fair, as evolving COVID-related health regulations mean organizers have had to think on their feet, but you won’t have to spend the day on yours.

This year, the fair will be a drive-up event! Yes, you read that right!

Mike Robinson, Director of the Aldergrove Fairs says:

“What’s the best thing about a Fair? Seeing stuff that is absolutely unique and unusual? – different food and music? – agricultural fun in the sun?

What about the worst thing? – All that walking!

This year Aldergrove’s Fair provides most of the best and none of the worst.

They’re calling it a Drive Up event.

Seven truly wonderful features that you Drive Up to one at a time in your car (as part of a wagon train), then you get out (if you wish) interact with that feature for 15 minutes, then drive on to the next feature. Efficient, comfortable, and entertaining for the whole family. Wow!”

First stop is the live music stage. Hang out in your car and take in the tunes of some talented local musicians in the queueing area. After that, various stops along the way allow you to get out of the car and enjoy the delights of the fair first-hand. Next, proceed to five different featured areas to take in some country air and country fair fun. There’s lots to choose from, depending on your taste.

Something fun for everyone at the Aldergrove Fair

Something up their sleeves…Movie magic

The Aldergrove Fair calls MacInnes Farms home this year and so does the Jamestown film set where the Canadian family drama When Calls the Heart is filmed, and this year, fair visitors will get a sneak peak of the actual film-site.

The farm plays host to a brand-new farm brewery, Locality Brewing! During the fair they will host several food trucks and musicians, while you experience Locality Brewing’s “Field to Glass,” farm-fresh beer which they grow, malt and brew with local farm grown barley.

Plan your visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 – book your tickets online today!

