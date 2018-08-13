Community comes together with school supplies to support children in need

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope hosts school supply drive

This year mark the ninth annual school supply drive for Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope but the first annual School Supply Event.

The start of a new school year is filled with excitement for kids and parents alike. Unfortunately it can also be filled with anxiety and stress for many families who struggle to cover the costs of all the supplies needed for class.

By providing school supplies, local organizations will help ensure no child feels left out from the joy of starting a new year at school.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope, CLA CityServe, Village Church, Southgate Christian Fellowship and the Community School Co-ordinator for Langley Schools have come together this year to host a Back to School Event.

All school supplies have been provided by RBC, Staples and a huge amount of individual donations from from the local community. Produce bags are being provided by Langley Farm Market.

The event will offer those in need backpacks full of school supplies, haircuts, manicures, produce bags and a pancake breakfast. There will be activities such as face painting and amusement park rides set up for children to enjoy. The event is free but families with children needing school supplies are asked to register prior to the event to ensure we have enough backpacks for all those who wish to receive them.

Last year, The Gateway of Hope outfitted close to 400 Langley and Aldergrove community students with school supplies such as binders, paper, pencil crayons, markers, glue and scissors. With a 12-per-cent-increase in the number of families needing supplies every year, close to 500 in-need students are expected this year.

To register: Call Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 604-514-7375 or visit them at 5787 Langley Bypass.

We invite you to join us: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Douglas Park Elementary.

