From Cars at Cost to First-Time Buyers, that new car has never been closer

While a home is often the most expensive purchase we’ll make, a safe, mechanically sound vehicle is often second, putting the goal of new car ownership out of reach for many.

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford aims to change that.

“Through our Cars at Cost initiative and First Time Buyers program, we can help students, first-time buyers, families and others bring home a quality vehicle,” explains dealership owner Layne Magnuson.

Here’s how it works:

Cars at Cost Program

Through Magnuson Ford’s Cars at Cost program, the dealership sells Focus S and Focus SE, Fusion S and Fusion SE as well as Taurus SE at the factory invoice, so the only thing the customer needs to provide over and above the factory cost is a documentation fee.

Better yet, any rebates offered at the time of the purchase are also applied to the transaction further reducing the price.

“Cars at Cost is an inexpensive way to purchase a Ford car – great for someone who wants a new car and is afraid of paying too much,” Magnuson says.

“It’s also a great program for people who have owned one of these models in the past and wants to get back behind the wheel of a newer version and pay factory invoice.”

First-time Buyers Program

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a recent grad or new to the country, through Magnuson Ford’s First-time Buyers Program, customers can easily be approved for a lease or a loan through the dealership’s in-house arrangements.

“With minimal down-payment requirements and low payments, this is a great way to purchase your first brand new vehicle,” Magnuson says.

First-time Buyers: Open to customers with no prior automotive finance history on credit bureau and no derogatory credit. First-Time Buyers could also receive up to $500 in customer cash from Ford of Canada on Focus, Fiesta, Fusion and Escape Models. Ask for details!

Graduates: Open to students who have graduated or will graduate within the next four months or post-graduate students within 24 months of graduation.

Newcomers: Perfect for landed immigrants, international students or foreign workers.

Stop by the dealership for more details or visit online.

