Fund your fun or home ownership dreams with competitive interest rates!

Fund your fun this summer with competitive rates from Aldergrove Credit Union! Right now Aldergrove Credit Union loans come with great bonus offers.

What on your summer wish list? Maybe you’re hoping to buy a boat or camper to enjoy the great outdoors, or want to dive into the hot housing market. Whatever your dreams, Aldergrove Credit Union wants to help you get there.

Affordable home ownership

Enjoy freedom and comfort with a mortgage that fits your life! Aldergrove Credit Union offers competitive rates, low down payment options, and affordable payments; visit aldergrovecu.ca to view their current specials. Right now, if you sign up for a mortgage, you’ll enjoy other great offers too:

$1,000 instant cash bonus (conditions apply)

Free chequing for a year

90-day interest rate guarantee

Free insurance needs analysis

Your mortgage also qualifies as a memberSHARE loyalty product — earn an annual cash bonus when you bundle four or more Aldergrove Credit Union products. Want some advice about buying your first home? Get it right the first time with tips from the Aldergrove Credit Union Knowledge Centre.

Home renovations

Upgrade your kitchen or finish your basement with an affordable borrowing option. Take advantage of the Aldergrove Credit Union Home Equity Line of Credit special for a great rate on your summer renovation. Your line of credit also qualifies as a memberSHARE loyalty product!

Fund your fun

Dreaming of a summer by the lake in your RV? Discover affordable borrowing options with fixed or variable loans from Aldergrove Credit Union — you already know they have great rates! Right now Aldergrove Credit Union loans come with great bonus offers:

No application fees

Free chequing for a year

Automatic approval up to $25,000

Eligible memberSHARE loyalty product

New members welcome

Join the Aldergrove Credit Union to build a stronger Fraser Valley — your deposits support people and projects right here in our community. New members receive $300 in welcome offers, and if you bundle four or more qualifying products you’ll get an annual cash bonus through the memberSHARE loyalty program. Start with a mortgage, add the complimentary chequing account and you’re halfway there already! The more you bank, the more you earn.

Make the switch to local! Aldergrove Credit Union has seven locations across the Fraser Valley, and over 3600 no-fee ATMs across Canada.

There are two branches in Aldergrove ready to serve you. Find the Aldergrove Community Branch at 2941 272 St., 604-857-9220, and the Otter Community Branch at 3661 248 St., 604-857-9220. Learn more at aldergrovecu.ca or follow them on Facebook!

