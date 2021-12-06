Make yourself at home: Design inspiration is just a showroom visit away

Design inspiration awaits at Trail Appliances’ state-of-the-art Cloverdale showroom, boasting more than 50 major brands on display and excellent everyday pricing!

If you’ve undertaken a kitchen renovation, you know the excitement of envisioning the final space, but also the challenge presented by the innumerable choices to be made.

Do you prefer counter-depth or full-size appliances, for example? A brushed stainless finish, neutral colour or something more vibrant? Will your appliances match the cabinet and backsplash or offer a contrast?

And these considerations don’t even begin to address the functional features of the stove, refrigerator or other appliance, and the many technological advances available to today’s homeowners.

Fortunately, design inspiration awaits at Trail Appliances’ state-of-the-art Cloverdale showroom, boasting more than 50 major brands on display – the largest selection in Western Canada! – and excellent everyday pricing.

In fact, the 32,000 sq. ft. appliance destination has earned honours as the best large showroom in North America in this year’s National Kitchen & Bath Awards, which recognize the industry’s most creative, innovative and experiential showrooms.

Experience the inspiration

Those eyeing an update to their home will love the showroom’s eight display kitchens, showcasing the latest design trends from major brands like LG, KitchenAid, Whirlpool and Samsung, and the Boutique, with nine display kitchens from luxury brands like Miele, SubZero/Wolf, Dacor and others.

Beyond the kitchen, you’ll also find a Laundry Room and Outdoor Living Area to explore.

These inspirational spaces take the showroom experience to the next level, introducing homeowners to the latest styles, but also to innovations they may not have considered. After all, people typically have many years between appliance purchases, and a lot can change in that time!

Envision and plan a space you’ll love

Whether you’re planning a smaller home renovation or a new home build, or simply replacing that older appliance with an efficient new model, the Trail experts encourage you to explore the showroom in person. And don’t forget to bring elements from your project that can help you envision your dream space. After all, from the kitchen to the laundry room, appliances are not only the workhorses of the room but focal points – and we want them to look as good as they work.

Beyond your questions, be sure to bring along your floor plans and measurements, photos, fabric or tile samples, paint swatches and anything else that can help find the right appliances for your home.

Once you’ve narrowed down a design you like, it’s time for a Trail Test Drive, which lets you explore an appliance before you buy it, familiarizing yourself with many options and assessing whether they’ll work for your family.

Come find your inspiration today! Open daily, find the Trail Appliances showroom in Cloverdale at 17395 56th Ave. at 175th Street, or visit online at trailappliances.com/cloverdale

