Not your average flower shop! Aldergrove florist gets creative with workshops + event space

A new concept is blossoming in Aldergrove! The Stem Shop is not your average florist, offering more than living decor and bouquets of roses. While the storefront may appear like your typical florist, with fresh flowers and lush houseplants, just past the cacti and ficus awaits a beautiful space to host your next trend-setting children’s birthday party or team-building get-together.

The perfect place to host any number of activities and celebrations, The Stem Shop is eager to offer the Langley community a fun and affordable solution for what-to-do on a rainy Friday afternoon. , Since opening in early November, they’ve already hosted a handful of unique events and are excited to announce more soon.

Setting the bar high for future events, The Stem Shop kicked things off with a Kids’ Christmas Tree Workshop, a trendy “Semi-Permanent” Jewellery workshop and a pop-up Holiday Sip&Shop (just to name a few!) in the first few weeks.

“While we offer a beautiful selection of indoor plants and stunning, ready-made bouquets, we really want to share with the community our unique event space and our desire to grow our family-friendly, affordable workshops,” says Rebecca Toles, owner of The Stem Shop. “We’ll be offering a variety of regular and seasonal workshops for kids, families and adults. We also offer private workshops that can be a really unique and affordable option for birthday parties, bridal parties and even corporate-team building opportunities.”

The Stem Shop offers customizable event packages for their private classes and prides themselves on making their workshops affordable for every budget. They’re currently booking private wreath-making classes and also have take-home, DIY wreath kits available in store. If DIY is not your vibe but you still want to get into a festive mood before the holidays, you’ll also find ready-made wreaths in store.

Wreath making workshops at The Stem Shop have been all the rage this holiday season!

So next time you’re drawing a blank for a special birthday or you’re looking to change up family game night for something new and exciting, consider reaching out to Rebecca and Jay at hello@shopthestem.com and book your own private workshop.

Learn more at shopthestem.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook for regular updates and coming events!

