Oral health and overall health – the relationship you might not know existed

Local dental clinic shares the importance of maintaining a healthy smile

The services at Langley Dental Care Clinic are helping bring optimal oral care to your smile!

The services at Langley Dental Care Clinic are helping bring optimal oral care to your smile!

What makes a healthy smile? While “Pearly whites!” might be your quick answer, there’s actually a lot more to oral health than just your teeth.

Did you know that without proper oral hygiene, the bacteria in your mouth can lead to oral infections such as gum disease and tooth decay?

“It’s so important to maintain oral health because an investment in your oral health is an investment in your overall health,” notes Dr. Kanwarveer Grewal, from Langley Dental Care Clinic.

To encourage a healthy mouth, a trip to your dentist is a great start – and one that can also get you on the right track for your own home hygiene routine.

At Langley Dental Care Clinic, their knowledgeable, friendly team will help give your teeth the smile they deserve!

“While it’s definitely a demanding job, we all love creating smiles and making people happy – it makes it all worth it. No matter how much time it might take or how many appointments will be needed to get us there, when we reach our goal it elevates the entire mood of our clients – transforming their smile transforms them and being part of the process is really rewarding,” Dr. Grewal notes.

There’s much more to a healthy smile than healthy teeth – regular teeth cleaning and check-ups help to maintain a healthy mouth.

There’s much more to a healthy smile than healthy teeth – regular teeth cleaning and check-ups help to maintain a healthy mouth.

Understanding that dentist appointments can be intimidating, patients enjoy a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere. By educating patients and explaining treatments in an easy-to-understand way, the team works to help put you at ease.

And, by billing your insurance directly, you’ll have one less thing to worry about! With a commitment to charging you as little as possible, they also offer attractive youth and senior discounts.

With a full line of services available, you can find whatever level of care your teeth may need! Whether you’re taking preventive measures with cleaning or dentistry for your little ones, or are hoping for cosmetic fixings like teeth whitening, they’ve got you covered!

With Langley Dental Care Clinic, getting great dental care is as easy as 1-2-3 – step one: contact them, step two: book an appointment, step three: see the doctor.

Get started on the journey to a perfect smile and visit them online today!

The Langley Dental Care Clinic is conveniently located at Unit #1, 20654 Fraser Hwy in Langley.

The Langley Dental Care Clinic is conveniently located at Unit #1, 20654 Fraser Hwy in Langley.

Dental

Previous story
Local liquidation store says ‘Thank you!’ with $300,000 donation to United Way

Just Posted

A report presented to Langley City Council says the municipality needs to build more affordable housing to meet projected demand (Langley Advance Times file)
More townhouses, affordable housing needed in Langley City, report says

Langley City housing needs report projects increased demand

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2022 after a CP Rail train had collided with an individual near a homeless campus in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Man struck by CP train in Langley near homeless camp

Individual was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Fort Langley businessman Eric Woodward said social media claims that his namesake charitable foundation isn’t following through with a promised $1.1 million for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation ER campaign are “obviously absurd (File)
Eric Woodward refutes claim foundation failed to follow through on pledge to Langley ER

Calls social media posts ‘obviously absurd’

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley letter writer grateful for MLAs’ service but…

Longtime politicians are in line for hefty pensions

Aldergrove Star files
Langley Township preparing dementia action plan to support older adults

Dementia Friends Virtual Forum will be held online, 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

A classroom in Surrey school district is cleaned last year. Over the weekend, school communities in Surrey and Delta were advised of exposures to the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant of the COVID-19 virus. In some cases individuals and in others entire classes, have been directed to stay home and self-isolate while awaiting test results. (file photo surreyschools.ca)
U.K variant of coronavirus detected at seven schools in Surrey, Delta

Individuals, classes directed by district to stay home and self isolate

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods has closed for the second time in less than five months due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst employees. (Google photo)
Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods ordered to close by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreak

Second time in five months that food processing plant has had to close due to coronavirus cases

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue searched 30km of logging roads Saturday night (Feb. 20), looking for a missing ATV driver. (KHSAR/Facebook)
Man found dead near Harrison Lake after 9 hour weekend search

The 21-year-old had gone missing while ATVing on the Harrison East Forest Service Road Saturday

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Higher prices at the pump contributed to a one per cent jump in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021 compared to 12 months ago. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Prices for other goods including food also rose, but at a slower pace

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Most Read