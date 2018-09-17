Think You Don’t Need a Financial Plan? Think Again.

A comprehensive financial plan has benefits for people of all ages and income levels

It’s common to hear family, friends and coworkers talk about the high cost of living. As British Columbians, it’s something that we all struggle with. Real estate prices are high, gas prices keep rising, and groceries are escalating. But what if there was someone who could help you reach your financial goals, at any age?

Financial planners are often dismissed as being just for older people, but studies show that developing a comprehensive financial plan has benefits for people of all ages and income levels. Preventing early financial mistakes and learning how to budget and save are important at any life stage. Working with an advisor is a great way to learn what you should and should not do with your money.

“It’s hard to stick to a plan,” says Paul Heinrichs, Wealth Management Specialist at Prospera Credit Union in Vancouver. “Those who are successful most often work with others – personal trainers for exercise, dieticians and doctors for health, and financial planners for financial well-being. As a Certified Financial Planner, not only do I help clients to identify short-term, long-term, and estate goals, I help them to stick to the plan by adjusting, adapting, and working through the hurdles that life puts in the way.”

Understanding your own short and long-term goals is valuable for people of all ages and income levels. By taking stock of where you’re at and, more importantly, where you want to go, a financial planner can help you get there.

Prospera Credit Union has Certified Financial Planners available in every branch who can help you achieve financial health. Whether you’re just graduating from university, expecting a new baby, retiring, or anything in between, they are there to help you make the most of your money and prepare for your future.

There’s never a wrong time to look at your financial future. Speak with a Prospera advisor today to explore how they can help you find the right plan for your life.

***

A credit union serving British Columbia for more than 70 years, Prospera is proud to serve its 63,000 members from locations in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Okanagan.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fresh ice awaits new skaters at Aldergrove’s arena

Just Posted

Langley Centennial Museum extends Culture Days party to three days

Sept. 28 through 30 are booked off for free fun at the historic museum in Fort Langley.

VIDEO: Firefighter boot drive hindered by labourious Langley bark mulch blaze

Lack of sleep didn’t detour some Township fire crews from taking part in an annual fall fundraiser.

VIDEO: Annual Langley Dahlia show to relocate to Abbotsford

Fraser Valley Dahlia Society says increased rentals costs are the reason

VIDEO: A rain-drenched run for Terry Fox in Langley City

For many, it was a personal issue

TWU Spartans salvage draw against MacEwan

Snowy conditions for Alberta game

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

The biggest storm of the year left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines.

Swollen rivers near record levels as Florence looms

Record flooding is expected on North Carolina’s Cape Fear River in the coming week, and signs of the coming flood are already apparent.

Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake.

UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Abbotsford fire crews rescue woman from back of garbage truck

Woman was reportedly sleeping in a dumpster in Chilliwack and was picked up by the truck on its route

Province asks new B.C. homeless camp to disperse

Saanich camp received notice Sunday from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to vacate

Most Read