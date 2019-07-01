When is the best time to buy a new vehicle? Now!

July 3 marks the launch of Ford Canada’s national Employee Pricing event, meaning the price MSA Ford sales advisor Kyle Bergsma would get on a vehicle is the same price you’ll get!

There’s a reason so many people wait for summer to purchase that long-awaited new vehicle: Transparency.

Of course, the superior selection and the year’s best prices don’t hurt either, notes Mike McDonald, general manager of Abbotsford’s MSA Ford, at the Fraser Valley Auto Mall.

July 3 marks the launch of Ford Canada’s national Employee Pricing event: the price McDonald and his team would get on a vehicle is the price you get. Offering vehicle shoppers the biggest savings event of the year, it’s been Ford’s most successful campaign since 2003.

“The reason this has consistently been so successful is because of transparency – the price you see is the same any Ford employee would pay,” McDonald explains. “It’s something people definitely wait for.”

So if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a safer, more fuel-efficient ride with the latest technology, the time is now!

Available on every new model

Not only are vehicles available at the best prices of the year, but you’ll also find the largest inventory.

“It’s very exciting – we have the best selection of the year, so it’s a great time to come compare the models and features to find the vehicle with everything you want at the best price,” McDonald says.

Here’s a look at 4 favourites worth checking out:

Escape – With room for everyone – and everything – you need to move, you’ll have fun doing it with the 2019 Ford Escape. Boasting a comfortable, functional interior, find loads of flexible cargo space, safety features including standard rearview camera, and an array of options to customize your Escape just for you!

Explorer – Boasting seating for up to seven, advanced drivability features and impressive towing capacity, whether your travels take you to weekend hockey tournaments with the kids or family camping adventures, your Explorer will have you exploring city and country in style.

F-150 – If you’re looking for best-in-class, meet the 2019 Ford F-150: “Sporting its most advanced powertrain lineup ever, it’s no surprise that best-in-class torque and capability come right along with it. You want best-in-class payload? You got it –up to 3,270 lbs. How about best-in-class towing? Try up to 13,200 lbs. for size. And that’s just the beginning of F-150 best-in-class features…”

Ranger – Tough enough to take you where you want to go, and look great doing it, drivers were thrilled to see the Ranger reintroduced after being off the market for a few years. “We just got it back for the 2019 model year and people are really excited to see it back,” McDonald says.

Stay up to date with all the happenings at MSA Ford at msaford.com and on Facebook, or stop by starting July 3 to see how you can get the same prices as the Ford employees do. And mark your calendars for the MSA Ford car show July 13!