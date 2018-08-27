ELECTION 2018: Kerri Ross announces second bid for Langley Township council

Kerri Ross is announcing her second run for Langley Township council in the 2018 fall election.

Having run in the 2014 election Ross says she “is more aware than ever of the need for ongoing investment in youth services and increased safety infrastructure. As the community grows these are things we cannot wait for; these are needs we had yesterday and will continue to have tomorrow.”

Over the last four years on the Langley District Parents Advisory Council (DPAC), Ross has had the opportunity to meet and discuss a variety of issue with parents. Overwhelmingly education and affordable housing dominate the discussions. She hopes to put these concerns forward at the civic level and help bring long term solutions to the residents of Langley Township.

Kerri is a mother of two and lives in Willoughby with her husband Jason and their sons Nathan and Noah. She works in the technology sector and has a strong background in business, planning and management. She volunteers through the Fraser Valley Makerspace facilitating classes and speaking on women in technology.