ELECTION: Langley Township council candidate Harold Whittell

Harold Whittell

Running for council in Langley Township

Business owner, 56

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

Candidate provided bio:

Langley is in my heart and blood. I’ve lived all my life in Langley and have run a successful business for 25 years. It’s time to give back. It’s time to preserve and build the Township for existing and future generations.

If you are looking to vote for a truly independent candidate who will take on the tough battles I will be that voice. I have been actively involved as a resident, on the other side of council for nearly two terms – I have made it my duty to be informed on issues that affect our neighbourhoods and our Township as a whole – it’s now time to step up my efforts as a member of council. I offer to you my commitment to have an open door to discuss your concerns any time, to be well educated on the issues and be effective in representing you.

Website: haroldwhittell.com

Facebook: @HaroldWhittellForLangleyTownshipCouncil

Other internet/social media platforms where voters can learn about you: Instagram @haroldwhittell; LinkedIn @harold-whittell-westvale

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Superman, classic, timeless and mild mannered in daily life.

There are 23 candidates running for eight Langley Township council seats. The following are questions asked of each candidate hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’t Know answer, and given an option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words per question). They could expand on all questions online, if they wished to do so. The following are their replies.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Fort Langley, but I have lived in Walnut Grove, Aldergrove, Otter, and South Langley in the past.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 54 years

3. How many Langley Township council meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: All of the evening meetings and several afternoon sessions. I have regularly attended these meetings for over 6 years.

4: Should the municipality be directly funding social housing to reduce homelessness?

Answer: Yes. In cooperation with other levels of government, charities and businesses. I would also like to see the TOL investigate other options for helping the homeless at a local level. There are “portable mobile shower and laundry trailers” being used in other cities. They allow people to have a warm shower, wash laundry, this alone allows some opportunity to seek employment and feel a sense of dignity and worth. This would be one idea that is well within the realm of local government.

5. Do you support elevated rail over light rapid transit from Surrey to Langley?

Answer: No.

6. Should the municipality fund an arts centre?

Answer:

7. Would you vote to raise taxes to hire more police?

Answer: Yes.

8. Does Langley need a new or second hospital to serve the growing population?

Answer: Yes.

9. Does Willoughby need its own dedicated library?

Answer: Yes.

10. Is there enough effort being made to preserve farmland?

Answer: No.

11. Should Langley allow construction of residential towers?

Answer: No.

12. Should Langley have its own municipal police force, replacing the RCMP?

Answer: No.

13. Do you think residential property taxes are too high?

Answer: No.

14. Do you support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Answer: No. Based on what is on the table now and the method being used by the federal government to push it through. Much more consultation is required. I would like to see the comparables if the pipeline is not built what the increase will look like to rail traffic or truck traffic.

15. Should the municipality offer tax breaks, incentives, or rebates to companies looking to set up shop here?

Answer: Yes.

16. Is Langley being pushed to grow too fast?

Answer: Yes.

17. Do you support redevelopment of Fort Langley’s downtown?

Answer: Yes I support the redevelopment of Fort Langley within the existing OCP and design guidelines, respecting the height bylaw and all other aspects of building in a Heritage Conservation Area.

18. Should development of Brookswood be phased in?

Answer: Yes.

19. Should the Township set a deadline to finish widening 208th Street in Willoughby?

Answer: Yes.

20. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a member of council can serve?

Answer: No.