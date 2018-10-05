ELECTION: School trustee Township candidate Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy

Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy

.

Running for school trustee in the Township of Langley

Retired, 69

.

• Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No, I have not held office in past.

.

Candidate provided bio:

I am a resident of Murrayville and my husband, Bob and I love living in Langley. My three sons attended schools in Langley and graduated from Brookswood Secondary. I have recently retired from the Langley School District after over 25 years working as an administrative assistant – formerly known as a school secretary. I am conservative, with strong family values and I know that honesty, integrity, and respect are essential qualities that hold me accountable. I believe that “working together for the success of all students, all the time” is a mandate that I am committed to. I am also committed to working with parents, fellow trustees, teachers, support staff, and administration to provide successful schooling for all students.

I will do my best to determine what my constituents expect.

.

Facebook: Trustee Candidate Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy

Email: cherylsnowdon@gmail.com

Phone: 604-230-1240

• Who is your favourite superhero, and why? Wonder Woman because she knows what she believes, fights for what is right and doesn’t stop until she achieves her goals, defends the rights of others. She has a lasso of truth – believes in truth. Truth is her “weapon”. She’s also one of the more wholesome superheroes. And … . . she has an invisible jet!

.

There are 12 candidates running for seven positions on Langley School Board. The following arequestionsasked of each trustee hopeful. They were directed to provide a minimum of a Yes, No, or Don’tKnowanswer, and given to option to expand on one answer in print (to a maximum of 100 words perquestion).The following are their replies.

.

Questions and Answers:

1. What neighbourhood of Langley do you live in?

Answer: Murrayville

.

2. How many years have you lived in Langley?

Answer: 40 years.

.

3. How many Langley School Board meetings have you attended in the past year?

Answer: One or two.

.

4: Do you support the use of the SOGI resources in Langley schools?

Answer: Sometimes.

.

5. Should school districts once again have authority over municipal school taxation?

Answer: Yes.

.

6. Are school administrators overpaid?

Answer: No.

.

7. Should the province have the power to dismiss school boards?

Answer: No.

.

8. Should Langley offer incentives to attract more teachers?

Answer: Yes.

.

9. Do schools rely too much of parent fundraising efforts?

Answer: No.

.

10. Should the district do more to lobby for new schools in the faster growing areas?

Answer: Yes.

.

11. Do you think the province is underfunding public education?

Answer: Yes.

.

12. Should the school district solicit corporate money by way of sponsorship to fund education?

Answer: No.

.

13. Should the school district cut down on using technology, like iPads and computers – to save money?

Answer: No.

.

14. Should the district have a strategy to reduce portables?

Answer: Yes.

.

15. Should we re-instate the previous busing boundaries for students?

Answer: Yes.

.

16. Should students requiring extra attention – such as ESL or those with behavioural or learning disabilities –betaught separately from other students?

Answer: Yes.

.

17. Do you support increasing the amount of international students to help fund education?

Answer: Yes.

.

18. Should a trustee live in the community they want to serve in?

Answer: No.

.

19. Should there be a limit to the number of consecutive terms a trustee can serve?

Answer: No.

.

20. Should the district redevelop vacant school sites to bring in revenue?

Answer: No.