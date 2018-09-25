Residents and business people in Fort Langley are coming together to host an all-candidates meeting for Township candidates on Oct. 4. (Langley Advance files)

Fort Langley to hold all-candidates meeting

A forum in the village includes Township of Langley school trustee, council, and mayoral candidates.

Fort Langley community members, in partnership with the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, are hosting a non-partisan all-candidates meeting on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

The meeting will include both school trustee candidates and Township of Langley council and mayoral candidates, explained event organizer Martina Boyd.

“The purpose of the forum is to provide an opportunity for local residents, business owners and community members to hear from the 2018 local election candidates directly on issues that matter to the community,” Boyd elaborated.

The forum will start with school trustee candidates from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by the Township of Langley council and mayoral candidates from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Then, there will be an opportunity to meet and mingle with all candidates in attendance from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

There is no cost to attend but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Sources Langley Food Bank.

People can submit questions for the candidates ahead of time via email to fortlangleyallcandidates@gmail.com, or, depending on the volume of questions received, in person at the meeting.

Event organizers are also seeking volunteers to help out at the forum. Those interested in participating as a volunteer can contact fortlangleyallcandidates@gmail.com for more information.

