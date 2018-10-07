Langley trustee hopefuls participate in Q&A

A Voter’s Guide to key election questions.

The Langley Advance presented 20 questions to the school trustee candidates and the following instructions.

How the questions were presented to the candidates:

Each candidate for the Oct. 20, 2018, municipal election has been provided with 20 questions, along with the following instructions.

Please read them carefully before you start to fill this out. To help voters make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance.

Each question MUST be answered: yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D), except – of course – questions 1 to 3, which you will see are asking for biographical details.

Questions not answered as indicated will be left blank when we publish the results of this survey.

In addition, candidates may expand on any or all of our questions with answers of up to 100 words per question. However, due to space limitations, only one of the answers will be included in the Langley Advance print edition. All expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvance.com.

You must indicate CLEARLY which expanded answer you want to see published in print (and please indicate a second choice, in case we have space to print more than one). If you do not specify, we will choose.

We may edit responses for length and/or clarity.

Here’s links to their online answers:

Candy Ashdown

Marshall Austin

Shelley Coburn

Megan Dykeman

Sindy Jeffrey

Brent Larsen

Suzanne Perreault

Rod Ross

Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy

David Tod

Anthony Ward

Marnie Wilson

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance for similar grid questions and expanded online Q&As for the council candidates for both the City and Township of Langley.

