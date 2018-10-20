LIVE BLOG: Full election results for Langley City and Township

The civic election polls are now closed.
Langley Times reporters are out across the community, bringing you full live coverage on our website, Facebook and Twitter.
8 p.m. – Polls now closed
Polls close at 8 pm for @LangleyCity_ and @LangleyTownship municipal election. The Township is broadcasting results live as they come in from the Fraser River Presentation Theatre pic.twitter.com/SdCaKWfwuH
— Langley Times (@LangleyTimes) October 21, 2018
Peter Fassbender, who is challenging for the City Mayor’s chair is at Cascades Casino and Coast Hotel:
Retiring Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer at Nicomekl Elementary poll station, awaiting election result. langley Advance on hand for results. pic.twitter.com/MFebTqCMoO
— Langley Advance (@LangleyAdvance) October 21, 2018
Polls close at 8 pm for @LangleyCity_ and @LangleyTownship municipal election. The Township is broadcasting results live as they come in from the Fraser River Presentation Theatre pic.twitter.com/SdCaKWfwuH
— Langley Times (@LangleyTimes) October 21, 2018
Township candidates and their supporters are arriving at the Civic Facility where the votes are being counted.
Candidates and families are trickling in to the @LangleyTownship civic theatre to watch as results are broadcast live. Results will be made available at https://t.co/WvaeIArWQN pic.twitter.com/DLsXpECZWq
— Langley Times (@LangleyTimes) October 21, 2018