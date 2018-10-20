Bob Wilson, Township Chief Elections Officer, said the voting machines make for quick results. Miranda Fatur Langley Times

Where to view election results

Both Township and City results will be available shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Election results for both Langley City and the Township are expected to be revealed quickly after the polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.

In the Township, the election results will be announced live in the Township’s Civic Facility theatre. The public is invited to attend the results announcement, which is expected to happen shortly after 8 p.m.

Thanks to the voting machines, results will be broadcast on the theatre screen as they come in from each voting location.

“In the voting machine, there’s a little flash drive that we put into a laptop to send results to this building (Civic Facility),” said Bob Wilson, the Township’s chief election officer.

“It’s going to show rolling results as they come in.”

Election results will also be available on the Township website and CivicInfo.

In the City, votes will be counted at Nicomekl Elementary.

Chief Election Officer Kelly Kenney expects the results to be posted to the City website and CivicInfo by 8:30 p.m.

Wilson has been the elections officer for four election cycles in the Township. He said the technology hasn’t changed much during his time at Township elections.

“Basically it hasn’t changed that much—the ballot is the same, the computers are the same, the voting machine is the same. I like this process, it’s nice and fast.”

Prior to the Township, Wilson has worked at various municipal elections since the 1970s, when votes were still hand-counted and staff had to stick around for hours after the polls closed to count the ballots.

