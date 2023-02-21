Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

The maker of Enfamil announced a recall of about 145,000 cans of infant formula due to the possibility of cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.

Reckitt, a U.K.-based consumer health and nutrition company, said over the weekend that is voluntarily recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, but that no illnesses or “adverse events” have been reported. The company said it identified the cause of the potential cronobacter contamination and are no longer using the supplier.

According to the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention, cronobacter infections in infants can be deadly. The bacteria occurs naturally in soil, water and other parts of the environment and can live in dry foods, such as powdered milk, herbal teas, starches and baby formula.

Almost all previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to powdered baby formulas, which don’t undergo the same high temperatures used to kill germs in many other foods. Cronobacter typically causes fever in infants and can sometimes lead to dangerous blood infections or swelling of the brain.

Last year, a nationwide baby formula shortage was triggered by an Abbott Nutrition plant that had to be closed for months because of contamination problems.

Abbott recalled various lots of three powdered infant formulas from the plant, after federal officials began investigating rare bacterial infections in four babies who were fed formula. Two of the infants died. But it’s not certain the bacteria came from the plant strains found at the plant didn’t match the two available samples from the babies.

For the most recent recall, consumers should check the packaging of their formula to make sure they didn’t purchase the recalled product. The product is Enfamil ProSobee Powder, 12.9 ounce can with a UPC number of 300871214415 global batch number of ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ lot number of 0670975 or 0670979 and an expiration date of March 1, 2024.

Consumers can return the product to wherever they bought it for a full refund. They can also call Reckit at 1-800-479-0551 or email the company at consumer.relations (at) rb.com.

By Matt Ott

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FamiliesFood and Drink

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seven skunk deaths prompt poison warning in Greater Vancouver area
Next story
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkey, Syria

Just Posted

There’s a family of four red pandas at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, following the delivery of twin cubs – one girl, one boy – last June. Now they need names. (Screengrab Greater Vancouver Zoo)
Twin red panda cubs need names

The new Marshall Road Connector (shown here at Ross Road) remains closed for road repairs. The route opened Oct. 29, but has been closed since Nov. 10. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
No reopening date yet for Abbotsford road that closed 12 days after it opened

Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime win at home for Vancouver Giants

The invasive plant called water hyacinth, otherwise referenced as the “toothless crocodile” is a problem around much of the globe, including in Nepal, where California State University prof Anil Shrestha snapped these pictures. Thankfully, it’s not a problem here, yet. But it has potential with climate change. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Toothless crocodiles still bite