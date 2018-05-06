Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

The company that employed two men who were struck by a falling tree in a massive windstorm Friday says both men have now died.

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont., when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, leaving a 28-year-old man dead at the scene and badly injuring another.

On Saturday afternoon, employer Miller Tree wrote on Twitter that the second man had died.

Halton Regional Police confirmed the death, adding that the man was only 18 years old.

The storm is also blamed for the death of a man in his fifties who was killed Friday in Hamilton while trying to clear a downed power line.

Meanwhile, utilities in Ontario and Quebec say they’re making progress reconnecting the hundreds of thousands of people blacked out by the storm.

Ontario’s Hydro One reported Sunday morning that approximately 100,000 customers remained in the dark, down from a peak of more than 200,000.

Toronto Hydro crews were still working to reconnect some 4,200 customers, while in Quebec the Sunday morning number was about 20,000.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

Just Posted

VIDEO: Early Sunday rollover closes of Highway 1 on Langley-Surrey border

Police investigate the single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that sent one to hospital.

VIDEO: Cool cars at Langley school fundraiser

For more than 30 years, D.W. Poppy has been hosting unique annual event

PHOTOS: Gala brings end of life rooms and equipment to Langley hospital

A hospital foundation gala Saturday night raised big bucks for necessary health care tools.

VIDEO: Biggest barbecue contest in Canada underway in Langley

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ at Cascades casino

Langley caretaker of Charlie’s tree retires

Plans call for cadets to take over responsibility for memorial

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park, four homes under evacuation order

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

Bruin found near Abbotsford Middle School

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

‘The definition of family is evolving’: collective housing creates community

People in Vancouver are finding innovative ways of blending their housing and social needs

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

10-man Minnesota United beats Whitecaps 1-0

A lapse of concentration cost the Vancouver team the game

Most Read

  • Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

    The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.