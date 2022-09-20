TX Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation, Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made the announcement on Sept. 19. His office has launched a criminal probe into FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly close to 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week. While it’s not apparent whether any laws were broken, Salazar said the migrants were seemingly , “lured under false pretenses” before being flown to Florida and Martha’s Vineyard.

“They were promised work. They were promised the solution to several of their problems,” Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff, via statement.

Salazar claims a recruiter was compensated with a “bird dog fee” to round up nearly 50 people near a migrant resource center in San Antonio, TX. Salazar said that the migrants were then sent to Martha’s Vineyard “for little more than a photo op or a video op, and they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha’s Vineyard.” DeSantis denies breaking any laws and claims Florida helped the asylum-seekers find “greener pastures” after being “abandoned” in Bexar County. Attorneys representing 30 of the migrants are also seeking criminal investigations, saying their clients “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.” Immigration advocates have accused Republicans of using human beings for political stunts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
Next story
Hurricane Fiona, Expected to Continue Strengthening, After Devastating Puerto Rico.

Just Posted

The Vancouver Golden Panthers are no longer training out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Golden Panthers contract with Abbotsford ice rink cancelled

Map of Willowbrook showing walking distances from the proposed Surrey — Langley SkyTrain extension station. (Township of Langley)
Township goes online and in-person to get input into Willowbrook plan

One letter writer is more than a little upset and saddened to see several local retail businesses cutting back or eliminating human cashiers in favour of electronic checkouts. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Live cashiers are sorely missed

More than 4,000 customers were affected by an outage Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (BC Hydro website)
UPDATED: More than 4,000 without power in Langley City for a few hours Tuesday morning