Tom Brady becomes minority owner of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

He attended an Aces game on May 31 and later sent Las Vegas star Kelsey Plum a jersey and other gifts.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement Thursday. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1 at age 45. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Buccaneers and owns multiple passing records over a 23-year career.

“Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole,” Aces owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

———

sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

By Mark Anderson

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballPro sportsSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NHL’s Blackhawks won’t wear Pride jerseys, cite Russian law

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Health is not partisan

Six local groups will receive funds from the provincial government. (Langley Advance Times graphic)
Langley groups receive funds for work on education, animal welfare, invasive plants and restorative justice

StoryWalks have been installed at Muckle Creek Trail and Lynn Fripps Elementary school, with a third coming to Parkside Centennial Elementary in Aldergrove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Storytime comes alive at second Langley park

BC Cannabis Store opened in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley in mid-March, near the new Source for Sports hockey store and Best Buy. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
WHAT’S IN STORE: New cannabis and hockey stores open in Langley mall

Pop-up banner image