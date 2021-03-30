A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive from U.S. today

Provinces are acting on a committee’s concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots

The federal government is expecting around 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States today.

The vaccines are expected to arrive by truck and represent the first to come from south of the border.

Provincial governments decide on their own how to use a vaccine, but Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief medical officer of health, says all provinces and territories have agreed to suspend the use of the vaccine for those under 55, pending the results of further study.

The province’s are acting on an advisory committee’s concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health, says the risk of developing a serious problem after being immunized is “very, very low.”

She says people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine should look for symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, sudden onset of severe or persistent headache or blurred vision and skin bruising elsewhere than the site of vaccination, developing four to 20 days after getting the shot.

READ MORE: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
Next story
VIDEO: Witness describes seeing George Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

Just Posted

Murrayville resident Brent Larsen told a Monday, March 29 press conference at the Milner baseball field in Langlery that he intends to continue gathering signatures for a petition to have kids sports resume (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley organizer of B.C. petition to allow kids sports to resume undeterred by provincial tightening of COVID-19 rules

Brent Larsen says if the province can permit outdoor dining, it can approve outdoor sports for kids

.
ON COOKING: Dez does eggs

Eggs – Easter, Scotch and even how to hard boil them so they don’t have that ring around the yolk

Dax, seen here with owner Valerie Ryan, is feeling much better after becoming sick from consuming cannabis remnants on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Golden Ears Provincial Park near Maple Ridge. (Special to Black Press Media)
WATCH: Langley dog owner raises alarm about cannabis hazard after misadventure in park

Five-month old pup, Dax, became ill during a weekend walk in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Brain condition blamed in part for Langley girl’s death

An ongoing murder trial heard testimony from a B.C. Children’s Hospital doctor

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Most Read