1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz

The quake was detected 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz

Agassiz and Harrison residents that felt something go bump in the night on Thursday can rest assured it wasn’t just their imagination.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday night, there was a minor earthquake 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz. The brief shake was 1.6 magnitude at a depth of 3.9 km. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes of such a small magnitude are not usually detected by anything or anyone except a seismograph.

Area residents on social media responded with a mix of surprise, confusion and good-natured humour when discussing the “loud thump,” as some have described it.

RELATED: Loud bang, shaking felt in B.C.’s interior caused by minor earthquake

“So sorry; I fell out of bed,” joked one resident.

“I actually got up because i thought someone hit our house or something,” said another.

The USGS web page for the quake stated no members of the public reported the earthquake and it was reviewed by a seismologist.

RELATED: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Ride-hailing launches in parts of Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Variety gala moves east to Langley

The second annual One Night in the Valley fundraiser moves to Glass House Estate Winery in April

Langley brewery renames beer as tribute to local Vegas shooting victim

Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon, one of 58 killed in 2017 mass shooting, remembered by Five Roads

VIDEO: Langley’s last pool hall looking for their shot to stay open

After 25 years, Ballroom Billiards on the Langley Bypass is set to close at the end of the month

Human right complaint in Langley gets re-set

The complaint has been dismissed and re-filed

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass weekdays for the shelter’s shower program

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

UPDATE: Ride-hailing launches in parts of Metro Vancouver

Uber and Lyft vow to expand as more drivers are hired

Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Charles and Lynn Dick believe the image was taken at the 70 Mile Road House

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Royal Canadian Legion expels B.C. member for wearing unearned military commendations

‘Stolen valour is stolen service and it’s just totally wrong’

Most Read