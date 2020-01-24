1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz

Agassiz and Harrison residents that felt something go bump in the night on Thursday can rest assured it wasn’t just their imagination.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday night, there was a minor earthquake 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz. The brief shake was 1.6 magnitude at a depth of 3.9 km. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes of such a small magnitude are not usually detected by anything or anyone except a seismograph.

Area residents on social media responded with a mix of surprise, confusion and good-natured humour when discussing the “loud thump,” as some have described it.

“So sorry; I fell out of bed,” joked one resident.

“I actually got up because i thought someone hit our house or something,” said another.

The USGS web page for the quake stated no members of the public reported the earthquake and it was reviewed by a seismologist.

